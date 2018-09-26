తెలుగు
దేవదాస్ ఇప్పుడే చూశా.. ఆనందంతో వెళ్లోస్తా.. నాగార్జున

    టాలీవుడ్ మన్మధుడు నాగార్జున అక్కినేని నటించిన తాజా చిత్రం దేవదాస్. చాలా రోజుల తర్వాత డాన్ పాత్రలో కనిపించడయమే కాకుండా నానితో కలిసి మల్టీస్టారర్ చిత్రాన్ని ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చాడు. ఈ చిత్రం సెప్టెంబర్ 27న రిలీజ్‌కు సిద్దమవుతున్నది. ఈ సినిమా ప్రమోషన్ కార్యక్రమంలో బిజీగా గడిపిన నాగ్.. ప్రస్తుతం కుటుంబంతో గడిపేందుకు విహారయాత్రకు వెళ్తున్నాడు. ఈ సందర్భంగా నాగార్జున ఆసక్తికరమైన ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    ఇప్పుడే నా ఫ్యామిలీతో కలిసి దేవదాస్ సినిమా చూశాను. ఈ సినిమా విజయం ప్రస్తుతం నా పాకెట్‌లో ఉంది. ఆ ధైర్యం, ఆనందంతోనే నేను హైదరాబాద్ విడిచి నా ఫ్యామిలీతో వెకేషన్‌కు వెళ్తున్నాను. ఇప్పటికే సమంత, నాగచైతన్య, అఖిల్ యూరప్‌లో విహారయాత్రలో ఉన్నారు. ప్రమోషన్స్ తర్వాత అమల, నాగ్ వారితో కలిసి వేకేషన్ గడిపేందుకు వెళ్తున్నారు.

    Nagarjuna Akkineni tweet about Devdas movie

    ఇక ముందున్నది హాలీడే లైఫే. థ్యాంక్స్ టు లెజెండరీ వైజయంతి మూవీస్, అమేజింగ్ నాని, యంగ్ అండ్ టాలెంటెడ్ దర్శకుడు శ్రీరాం ఆదిత్య అంటూ నాగార్జున ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    దేవదాస్ చిత్రంలో నాగ్ సరసన ఆకాంక్ష సింగ్, నాని సరసన రష్మిక మందన్న హీరోయిన్‌గా నటించింది. ఇప్పటికే ఈ సినిమా పాటలు ప్రేక్షకులను విశేషంగా ఆకర్షించాయి. నాని, నాగ్ కాంబినేషన్‌లో వస్తున్న చిత్రం కావడంతో భారీ అంచనాలు నెలకొన్నాయి.

    English summary
    Nagarjuna Akkineni latest movie is Devadas. He joined Nani to entertain the fans. Rashmika Mandanna, Akaksha Singh are the heroines for the film. Shamantaka Mani fame Aditya Sri Ram is the director for the movie. This movie is releasing on September 29th. This movies premieres are in 180+ locations. So This is biggest release for Nani, and Nagarjuna. In this occassion, Nag tweeted about the movie.
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 14:56 [IST]
