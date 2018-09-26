 »   » దేవదాస్ ఇప్పుడే చూశా.. ఆనందంతో వెళ్లోస్తా.. నాగార్జున

Just finished watching #Devdas with my family and I HAVE A WINNER IN MY POCKET!!! Leaving hyd with a smile on my face with my family and it’s holiday time!!Thanks to the legendary @VyjayanthiFilms amazing @NameisNani and the young &talented @sriramadittya 👍😊🙏 pic.twitter.com/bll5pp1ITz

English summary

Nagarjuna Akkineni latest movie is Devadas. He joined Nani to entertain the fans. Rashmika Mandanna, Akaksha Singh are the heroines for the film. Shamantaka Mani fame Aditya Sri Ram is the director for the movie. This movie is releasing on September 29th. This movies premieres are in 180+ locations. So This is biggest release for Nani, and Nagarjuna. In this occassion, Nag tweeted about the movie.