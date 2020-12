English summary

Bejawada Gopal is an Indian film director in the Telugu film industry. He is the Uncle of Telugu film Actor Venu Thottempudi and has directed over 30 Telugu movies. Some of his highly successful movies include Bobbili Raja, Lorry Driver, Assembly Rowdy, State Rowdy, Rowdy Inspector, Samarasimha Reddy, Narasimha Naidu, Indra, Maska etc.