భారీ రిస్క్ చేస్తున్న నాని.. ఆ నిర్మాత కోసం ఏం చేసినా పర్లేదంటూ !

As we all know nani is busy with Shyam Singha Roy shoot. Makers of the film erected a set of Kolkata along with Kaali temple in the outskirts of Hyderabad and it costed Rs 6.5 crores for the makers. With the second wave of coronavirus alert, the shoots of all the Indian films are kept on hold. But Nani dared to continue to the shoot in these alarming situations. This is just to save his producer and not to mount more financial pressure on him. More than a week’s shoot is pending for Shyam Singha Roy and Nani wants to wrap up the shoot at the earliest.