వృద్ధుడిగా రానా.. షాకింగ్ గెటప్ ఏ మూవీ కోసం అంటే..

Actor Rana Daggubati Old Man Get-up Goes Viral In Social Media || Filmibeat Telugu
బాహుబలి తర్వాత రకరకాల పాత్రల్లో రానా దగ్గుబాటి ఒదిగిపోతున్నాడు. భళ్లాలదేవగా భారీ విగ్రహంతో కనిపించాడు. ఆ తర్వాత నేనే రాజు నేనే మంత్రి కోసం పొలిటిషియన్గా, ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్లో చంద్రబాబు నాయుడిగా పలు అవతారాల్లో కనిపించి మెప్పించాడు. తాజాగా ప్రభు సాల్మాన్ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందే హాథీ మేరా సాథీ సినిమా కోసం వృద్ధుడిగా మారిపోయారు. ఈ సినిమా షూటింగ్ సందర్భంగా బయటకు వచ్చిన ఓ ఫొటో సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్గా మారింది.
హాథీ మేరా సాథీ చిత్రంలో రానా పర్యావరణ వేత్తగా నటిస్తున్నారు. సన్నివేశాలు ఎక్కువ మేరకు ఆయనపై అడవుల్లో చిత్రీకరించారు. సినిమాలో చాలా వరకు రానా వృద్ధుడిగా కనిపిస్తారు. ముసలి పాత్రలో రానా ఎవరూ ఊహించని విధంగా ఉంటాడు. ప్రస్తుతం షూటింగ్ చివరి షెడ్యూల్లో ఉంది అని యూనిట్ సభ్యులు వెల్లడించారు. హథీ మేరా సాథీ మూవీ ప్రస్తుతం నాలుగు భాషల్లో రూపొందుతున్నది. తమిళ, తెలుగు, హిందీ, మలయాళ భాషల్లో రిలీజ్ చేయడానికి ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నారు.
హాథీ మేరా సాథీ సినిమా అవుట్పుట్ అనుకొన్నదాని కంటే ఎక్కువగా వస్తున్నది. జంతు సంరక్షణ బోర్డు నుంచి, పర్యావరణ అధికారుల నుంచి అన్ని రకాల అనుమతులు తీసుకొన్నాం. ఈ సినిమా ఎప్పుడో పూర్తి కావాల్సింది. ఇద్దరు ప్రధాన పాత్రధారులు గాయాలపాలు కావడంతో షూటింగ్ పలు మార్లు వాయిదా పడింది అని యూనిట్ వర్గాలు తెలిపాయి.
రానా దగ్గుబాటితో పాటు జోయా హుస్సేన్, శ్రీయా పిల్గావంకర్, పుల్కిత్ సామ్రాట్, విష్ణు విశాల్, రాజీవ్ కచ్రో, ఇంకా తమిళ, హిందీ నటులు ఇందులో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు ఆనంద్ ఎల్ రాయ్ రూపొందిస్తున్నారు. అమర్ మొహిలే సంగీతం అందిస్తుండగా, డీ ఇమాం బ్యాక్గ్రౌండ్ స్కోర్ అందిస్తున్నారు. ఏ శ్రీకర్ ప్రసాద్ ఎడిటింగ్ బాధ్యతలు నిర్వహిస్తున్నాడు.
Actor Rana Daggubati old man get-up goes viral in social media. It so happens that Rana is shooting for Prabhu Solomen’s upcoming Hindi directorial Haathi Mera Saathi, Reports said that, Rana will be seen in the role of an environmentalist in the outing. Most of it has been shot in forests, and the actor will be seen as an old man through a majority of the sequences.
Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 12:36 [IST]
