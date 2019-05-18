వృద్ధుడిగా రానా.. షాకింగ్ గెటప్ ఏ మూవీ కోసం అంటే..

English summary

Actor Rana Daggubati old man get-up goes viral in social media. It so happens that Rana is shooting for Prabhu Solomen’s upcoming Hindi directorial Haathi Mera Saathi, Reports said that, Rana will be seen in the role of an environmentalist in the outing. Most of it has been shot in forests, and the actor will be seen as an old man through a majority of the sequences.