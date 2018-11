 »   » 2.0 : అమీ జాక్సన్ పాత్ర ఇదే, మైండ్ బ్లోయింగ్ స్టంట్ (వీడియో)

View this post on Instagram

Before we started filming for 2.0, some of the best action choreographers flew into to Chennai to begin stunt prep. This is from our first practice session! We shot everything in slo mo so we could see my mistakes and work out the timings for the ropes before we shot the real thing.

