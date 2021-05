English summary

Anasuya Bharadwaj-starrer Thank You Brother is headed for a direct-to-digital release. The film premiere on May 7 on Aha. Directed by Ramesh Raparthi, Thank You Brother is set in the backdrop of the lockdown. The thriller revolves around a fiery youngster and a pregnant woman, who are stuck in an elevator. some rumours came about remuneration of anasuya in this film.