సారీ తప్పయింది అంటూ పవన్ ఫ్యాన్స్ కి అనుపమ క్షమాపణలు.... అసలు ఏమైందంటే ?

English summary

Actress Anupama Parameswaran is in the news for making a mistake while reviewing Pawan Kalyan's latest film Vakeel Saab. After watching the film, Anupama praised vakeel saab movie by mentioning some names. Pawan Kalyan fans quickly noticed the mistake and mentioned Anupama in series of tweets. she quickly realized her mistake and replied, "So sorry guys... just now I realised PawanKalyan gaaaru “ with all respect and love."