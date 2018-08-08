Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
chiranjeevi koratala shiva anushka shetty anushka vtv2 sye raa narasimha reddy ram charan చిరంజీవి కొరటాల శివ అనుష్క శెట్టి సైరా నర్సింహారెడ్డి రాంచరణ్
English summary
Anushka Shetty has not signed any films after the success of Bhaagamathie. Meanwhile, director Koratala Siva is all set to direct Megastar Chiranjeevi in his next project. Koratala wanted to rope in an experienced actress like Anushka opposite Chiranjeevi in this film, so he asked her and she has agreed.
Story first published: Wednesday, August 8, 2018, 14:35 [IST]