తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » చిరంజీవితో అనుష్క.. 12 ఏళ్ల తర్వాత మరో మ్యాజిక్‌కు రెఢీ!

చిరంజీవితో అనుష్క.. 12 ఏళ్ల తర్వాత మరో మ్యాజిక్‌కు రెఢీ!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి వరుస సినిమాలతో ఫ్యాన్స్ అలరించేందుకు రెడీ అవుతున్నాడు. రాత్రి, పగలు అనే తేడా లేకుండా సైరా చిత్రాన్ని తెరకెక్కిస్తూనే మరో సినిమాపై దృష్టిపెట్టారు. సైరా తర్వాత సెన్సేషనల్ డైరెక్టర్ కొరటాల శివ దర్వకత్వంలో ఓ సినిమా చేయడానికి చిరంజీవి ఒకే చెప్పినట్టు సమాచారం. ఈ చిత్రంలో నటించబోయే హీరోయిన్ పేరుపై అనేక ఊహాగానాలు మీడియాలో వస్తున్నాయి.

    చిరంజీవితో కొరటాల శివ

    చిరంజీవితో కొరటాల శివ

    కొరటాల శివ కెరీర్ గ్రాఫ్‌ను పక్కాగా డిజైన్ చేసుకొంటున్నారడంలో ఎలాంటి సందేహం లేదు. శ్రీమంతుడు, జనతా గ్యారేజ్, భరత్ అనే నేను లాంటి సినిమాల తర్వాత మెగాస్టార్ సినిమా చేయడమనేది భేషైన నిర్ణయమనే చెప్పవచ్చు. సామాజిక సందేశంతోపాటు కమర్షియల్ ఎలిమింట్స్ పక్కాగా స్క్రిప్టును రూపొందించినట్టు సమాచారం.

    జోరు పెంచుతున్న అనుష్క

    జోరు పెంచుతున్న అనుష్క

    చిరంజీవి సరసన అనుష్క శెట్టిని ఎంపిక చేసినట్టు తెలుస్తున్నది. బాహుబలి, భాగమతి చిత్రాల తర్వాత పెద్దగా సినిమాలు అంగీకరించిన దాఖలాలు కనిపించడం లేదు. తాజాగా తమిళంలో ఏం మాయ చేశావే2 సినిమాలో నటించబోతున్నట్టు వార్తలు వచ్చాయి. అదే కోవలో కొరటాల, చిరంజీవి కాంబినేషన్‌లో వచ్చే సినిమాలో చేరితే అనుష్క జోరు మరోసారి పెరుగవచ్చు.

    స్టాలిన్ చిత్రంలో చిరుతో

    స్టాలిన్ చిత్రంలో చిరుతో

    గతంలో చిరంజీవి సరసన అనుష్క నటించింది. స్టాలిన్ చిత్రంలో చిరంజీవితో ఓ పాటలో స్టెప్పులేసి ప్రేక్షకులను రంజింప చేసింది. ఆ తర్వాత 12 ఏళ్లకు మళ్లీ తెర మీద ఈ జంట మ్యాజిక్ చేయబోతున్నదట. ఒకవేళ ఇదే నిజమైతే ఫ్యాన్స్‌కు ఫుల్ మీల్స్ లాంటిదే.

    వచ్చే ఏడాది రిలీజ్

    వచ్చే ఏడాది రిలీజ్

    సైరా షూటింగ్ పూర్తికాగానే కొరటాల శివ సినిమాను పట్టాలెక్కించే ప్రయత్నం చేస్తున్నారు. అనుకున్నదనుకున్నట్లు జరిగితే కొరటాల, చిరంజీవి చిత్రం డిసెంబర్‌లో రెగ్యులర్ షూటింగ్ జరుగవచ్చని చిత్ర యూనిట్ పేర్కొంటున్నది. ఈ చిత్రం బహుశా 2019 మధ్యలో రిలీజ్ అయ్యే అవకాశం ఉండవచ్చు.

    English summary
    Anushka Shetty has not signed any films after the success of Bhaagamathie. Meanwhile, director Koratala Siva is all set to direct Megastar Chiranjeevi in his next project. Koratala wanted to rope in an experienced actress like Anushka opposite Chiranjeevi in this film, so he asked her and she has agreed.
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 8, 2018, 14:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 8, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue