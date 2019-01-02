తెలుగు
 »   » అనుష్క, నయనతార, సమంత, సాయి పల్లవి, రష్మిక, కీర్తి సురేష్... ది బెస్ట్ ఎవరు? మీరే తేల్చండి!

By
    తెలుగు చలన చిత్ర పరిశ్రమలో 2018లో మిశ్రమ ఫలితాలు వెల్లడయ్యాయి. చిన్న చిత్రాలు భారీ విజయాన్ని అందుకొంటే.. భారీ హీరోల సినిమాలు బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద చతికిలపడ్డాయి. ఈ ఏడాది ఉత్తమ చిత్రం, హీరో, హీరోయిన్ తదితర విభాగాల్లో తెలుగు ఫిల్మీబీట్ ఆన్ లైన్ సర్వే నిర్వహిస్తున్నది. మీ అభిమాన తారకు ఓటు వేసి వారిని టాప్‌లో నిలబెట్టండి.

    BEST OF TELUGU ACTRESS 2018 FiLMIBEAT POLL

    మీ ఫేవరేట్ హీరోయిన్‌కు ఓటు వేయడానికి ఈ లింక్‌ను క్లిక్ చేయండి

    ఈ ఏడాది వచ్చిన సినిమాలను పరిశీలిస్తే... 'భాగమతి'లో అనుష్క, 'జై సింహా'లో నయతార, 'సమ్మోహనం'లో అదితి రావు హైదరి, 'శైలాజ రెడ్డి అల్లుడు'లో అను ఇమ్మాన్యుయేల్, 'అ!' చిత్రంలో కాజల్, నిత్యా మీనన్, 'మహానటి'లో కీర్తి సురేష్, 'అరవింద సమేత'లో పూజా హెగ్డే, 'తొలి ప్రేమ'లో రాశీ ఖన్నా, 'గీత గోవిందం, ఛలో' చిత్రాలతో రష్మిక మండన్న, 'పడి పడి లేచె మనసు'లో సాయి పల్లవి, 'రంగస్థలం'లో సమంత, 'నా నువ్వే'లో తమన్నా తమ నటనతో ఆకట్టుకున్నారు.

    English summary
    Telugu filmibeat is campaigning the Who is the Best of Tollywood 2018. There are 180 plus movies are released in year 2018. Choose yourself to vote for your favorite star.
