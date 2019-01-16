తెలుగు
    క్యాథరీన్ భలే పట్టేసింది... క్రేజీ ప్రాజెక్టుల్లో సరైనోడు బ్యూటీ!

    ఇటీవల తెలుగు సినిమాలకు దూరమైన క్యాథరీన్ త్రెసా తమిళ, మలయాళ చిత్ర పరిశ్రమలో బిజీగా మారిపోయింది. దక్షిణాదిలో విభిన్నమైన పాత్రలతో ఈ అందాల భామ దూసుకెళ్తున్నది. అటు సినిమా రంగంపై దృష్టి పెడుతూనే మోడలింగ్ ప్రాజెక్టులను చేజిక్కించుకొన్నది. తాజాగా భారీ ప్రోడక్ట్‌కు మోడలింగ్ చేయడంతో మళ్లీ వార్తల్లో వచ్చింది క్యాథరిన్.. ఇంతకీ ఆ ప్రాజెక్ట్ ఏమిటంటే..

    తమిళ, మలయాళంలో బిజీగా

    సరైనోడు చిత్రంలో అందం, అభినయం ఉన్న పాత్రలో మెరిసినా తెలుగులో భారీ ప్రాజెక్టులను సొంతం చేసుకోలేపోయింది. ఆ తర్వాత జయ జానకి నాయక చిత్రంలో గెస్ట్ పాత్రలో ఊపేసింది. కానీ అదే సమయంలో తమిళ, మలయాళంలో వచ్చిన ఆఫర్లను పట్టేసుకొన్నది. తెలుగులో మంచి పాత్రల కోసం వేచి చూస్తున్నట్టు సమాచారం.

    పామోలివ్‌కు బ్రాండ్ అంబాసిడర్‌గా

    కాగా, తాజాగా ప్రముఖ ప్రొడక్ట్ పామోలివ్‌కు క్యాథరిన్ బ్రాండ్ అంబాసిడర్‌గా వ్యవహరించేందుకు ఒప్పందం కుదుర్చుకొన్నది. ఇటీవలే ఆ ప్రోడక్ట్ కోసం జరిపిన షూట్‌లో క్యాథరిన్ పాల్గొన్నది. గతంలో ఈ ప్రొడక్ట్ కోసం చాలా మంది ప్రముఖులు పనిచేసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    ఎక్సైటింగ్‌గా క్యాథరిన్ త్రెసా


    క్యాథరిన్ త్రెసా నటించిన పామోలివ్ యాడ్ త్వరలోనే టెలివిజన్లో ప్రసారం కానున్నది. ఈ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌లో నటించడంపై బ్యూటీ ఎక్సైటింగ్‌గా ఉన్నట్టు సమాచారం. ఎంతో మంది ఈ యాడ్ కోసం ప్రయత్నించగా క్యాథరీన్‌కు అవకాశం దక్కిందట.

    విజయ దేవరకొండతో

    ఇదిలా ఉండగా, క్యాథరిన్ త్రెసా తెలుగులో విజయ దేవరకొండ సరసన నటించే అవకాశం దక్కించుకొన్నది. దర్శకుడు క్రాంతి మాధవ్ రూపొందించే చిత్రంలో నటించడానికి ఒకే చెప్పింది. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత కేఎస్ రామారావు నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. త్వరలోనే సినిమా సెట్స్ పైకి వెళ్లే అవకాశం ఉంది.

    English summary
    Catherine Tresa is one busy lady. After several successes in her kitty across Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages, she’s been skilfully juggling her career across the various industries. And even otherwise, she’s constantly been approached to endorse brands. Catherine has already shot for an ad for the brand which will be out soon On TV and other platforms. The actress herself is quite excited to be endorsing a brand that has associated with several leading names in the country in the past.
