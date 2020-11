English summary

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut fires on IPS D Roopa Moudgil over derogatory comments on Diwali festival. She tweeted that, Living off on tax money, these cops are answerable for arm twisting commoners, it’s a valid question rather than taking people’s complaints and assisting them, why is D_Roopa_IPS indulging in time pass trolling that too in working hours threatening and intimidating youngsters.