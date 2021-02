ఫస్ట్ మూవీ రిలీజ్ కాకముందే హీరోయిన్ దూకుడు: కుర్రాళ్లతో పాటు సీనియర్ హీరోతోనూ!

English summary

Krithi Shetty is an Indian actress and model who made her big-screen debut with Uppena Telugu movie alongside Panja Vaisshnav Tej who is the Mega Star Chiranjeevi’s nephew and Sai Dharam Tej ’s younger brother. Born to a Tulu speaking Bunts family on September 21 2003, Krithi hails from Mangalore, Karnataka, India.