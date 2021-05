English summary

Raai Laxmi is in the industry for a long time now, apart from heroine roles this beauty performed item numbers in the films like Balupu, Khaidi No: 150, and Sardaar Gabbar Singh. Raai Laxmi shared a beautiful bright picture today, Wearing an orange-yellow skirt, Raai looks dazzlingly beautiful in the picture. Heroine also had a tag called, ‘Pataka!’ on her outfit. “U become what u give ur attention to,” she captioned the picture.