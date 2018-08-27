తెలుగు
అనుష్క పెళ్లి మరికొన్ని రోజులు వాయిదా.. ‘సైలెంట్‌’గా మళ్లీ ఆ హీరోతో..!

    బాహుబలి తర్వాత అనుష్క పెద్దగా సినిమాలను అంగీకరించిన దాఖలాలు లేవు. అందుకు కారణం ఆమె పెళ్లి వ్యవహారమే. ప్రభాస్‌తో పెళ్లి రూమర్లకు చెక్ పెట్టిన తర్వాత ఆమె సినిమాలపై దృష్టిపెట్టింది. అనుష్క తల్లిదండ్రులు వరుడి వేటలో ఉన్నప్పటికీ ఇప్పట్లో తేలేటట్టు లేకపోవడంతో ఇక అనుష్క సినిమాలపై దృష్టి పెట్టినట్టు సమాచారం.

    థ్రిల్లర్ సినిమాలో అనుష్క శెట్టి

    థ్రిల్లర్ సినిమాలో అనుష్క శెట్టి

    అనుష్క ప్రస్తుతం ఓ సస్పెన్స్ థ్రిల్లర్ సినిమాకు గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చినట్టు ఓ వార్త ఇంటర్నెట్ మీడియాలో విస్తృతంగా ప్రచారం అవుతున్నది. వస్తాడు నా రాజు ఫేమ్ డైరెక్టర్ హేమంత్ మధుకర్ రూపొందించే సైలెంట్ అనే చిత్రంలో నటించనున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం కోసం మాధవన్‌‌తో జతకట్టనున్నారు.

    Anushka's Mother Responds On Anushka's Marraige
    కోన వెంకట్ స్వీయ నిర్మాణంలో

    కోన వెంకట్ స్వీయ నిర్మాణంలో

    సైలెంట్ చిత్రాన్ని పీపుల్స్ మీడియా ఫ్యాక్టరీ బ్యానర్‌పై ప్రముఖ రచయిత, నిర్మాత, దర్శకుడు కోన వెంకట్ రూపొందించనున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి కథను కూడా కోన అందించడం విశేషం. తమిళ, తెలుగు, హిందీ భాషల్లో రూపొందే ఈ చిత్రంలో ఆయా భాషకు చెందిన హీరోలు నటించనున్నట్టు తాజా సమాచారం.

    అమెరికాలోని సీటెల్‌లో పూర్తిస్థాయిలో

    అమెరికాలోని సీటెల్‌లో పూర్తిస్థాయిలో

    అమెరికాలోని సీటెల్ ప్రాంతం నేపథ్యంగా సెలైంట్ చిత్రం తెరకెక్కనున్నది. అనుకొన్నదనుకున్నట్టు జరిగితే అమెరికాలో పూర్తిగా తెరకెక్కించిన తొలి చిత్రంగా ఓ రికార్డుగా మారనున్నది. త్వరలోనే ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన విషయాలు, వివరాలు అధికారికంగా వెల్లడికానున్నాయి.

    ఆర్ మాధవన్‌తో మరోసారి

    ఆర్ మాధవన్‌తో మరోసారి

    అనుష్క తన కెరీర్‌ను 2006లో సుందర్ సీ దర్శకత్వంలో రెండు అనే తమిళం చిత్రంతోనే ప్రారంభించింది. అది కూడా మాధవన్ పక్కన నటించడం ద్వారానే. ఆ చిత్రానికి సినీ విమర్శకులు, ప్రేక్షకుల నుంచి అంతగా స్పందన రాకపోవడం గమనార్హం. అయితే మళ్లీ చాలాకాలం తర్వాత మాధవన్‌తో జతకట్టడం విశేషం.

    English summary
    Anushka Shetty is one of the promising actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Post Baahubali, the actress has taken her own sweet time to sign films. Reports suggest that, she will be teaming up with R Madhavan for a thriller titled Silent which is thriller. Vastadu Naa Raju fame Director Hemant Madhukar going to direct this movie.
    Story first published: Monday, August 27, 2018, 11:18 [IST]
