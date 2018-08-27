 »   » అనుష్క పెళ్లి మరికొన్ని రోజులు వాయిదా.. ‘సైలెంట్‌’గా మళ్లీ ఆ హీరోతో..!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Anushka Shetty is one of the promising actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Post Baahubali, the actress has taken her own sweet time to sign films. Reports suggest that, she will be teaming up with R Madhavan for a thriller titled Silent which is thriller. Vastadu Naa Raju fame Director Hemant Madhukar going to direct this movie.
Story first published: Monday, August 27, 2018, 11:18 [IST]