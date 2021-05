Ye waqt bhi guzar jyega 🙏🏻😔 I got #vaccinated . I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it’s available to you . Don’t forget to get good sleep and stay hydrated. Post vaccination I’m facing mild fever and body aches . It’s indeed a tough time ,pls take care everyone 🧿🌎🧿 pic.twitter.com/7HAneX8dOR

English summary

Actress Payal Rajputh who took corona vaccination today shared those pictures in her instagram official handle. but within fraction of seconds she deleted them in her instagram. But an un verified twitter account on her name shared these pictures. at present these pics gone viral in social media.