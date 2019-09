‘శ్రీదేవి’ మీకూ బాగా నచ్చుతుంది: ‘గద్దలకొండ గణేష్’ పూజా వెరీ హ్యాపీ

View this post on Instagram

As an actor, the dream is to play,fit into and excel in different characters...To be the voice of a person and tell their story, hoping someone else connects with them in some form or the other.. Playing an innocent and passionate telugu village girl, Sridevi, has been a fulfilling experience and I hope she charms you’ll in the short but special role she has in the film. From our hearts to yours, #gadhalakondaganesh releases today.See you at the theatres ❤️😘🎥 #Valmiki #Sridevi #Ganesh