English summary

Actress Poonam Bajwa's romantic photo with boyfriend Suneel Reddy revealed. She posted a message that, Birthday greetings🖤🖤🖤suneel1reddy!!!To My roots, my ground and my wings!Happy Happy Birthday to this handsome guy, beautiful soul, my partner in crime,life mate, romantic date,play mate ,soul mate,my co creator in all dreams gigantic,all moments magical!!