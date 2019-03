నయనతారను అవమానిస్తూ మాట్లాడిన సీనియర్ యాక్టర్.. తమిళ స్టార్ల రివర్స్ ఎటాక్!

English summary

Actor Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar and filmmaker Vignesh Shivn on Sunday slammed veteran actor Radha Ravi for his derogatory comments on actress Nayanthara. "Nayanthara has acted as ghost and as goddess Sita as well. Earlier, K.R. Vijaya was the most popular choice to play the role of goddess. Today, anyone can be cast to play a goddess. They can cast someone who you want to pray to when you look at them, they can also cast someone you want to call towards you when you see them," Ravi had said.