    సీతగా మళ్లీ నయనతార.. 1500 కోట్ల ప్రాజెక్ట్‌లో బ్యూటీ

    బాహుబలి సినిమాకు ధీటుగా మరో చిత్రం టాలీవుడ్‌లో హల్‌చల్ చేయబోతున్నది. టాలీవుడ్‌లోనే అత్యంత భారీ బడ్జెట్‌తో ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత అల్లు అరవింద్ రామయణ చిత్రాన్ని పలు భాషల్లో నిర్మించేందుకు ప్రయత్నాలు మొదలుపెట్టారు సుమారు రూ.1500 కోట్లతో తెరకెక్కే చిత్రం 3డీ ఫార్మాట్‌లో కూడా తెరకెక్కనున్నది. ఈ చిత్రం కోసం అల్లు అరవింద్‌తో బాలీవుడ్ నిర్మాత నమిత్ మల్హోత్రా, మధు మంతెన జతకట్టనున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన వెలుగులోకి వస్తున్న వార్తలు ఆసక్తిని రేపుతున్నాయి.

    ఈ చిత్రంలో సీత పాత్రలో నయనతార నటిస్తున్నట్టు ఓ వార్త మీడియాలో ప్రచారం అవుతున్నది. గతంలో శ్రీరామరాజ్యం చిత్రంలో నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ సరసన సీతగా నయనతార నటించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. అయితే అధికారికంగా ఈ వార్త ధృవీకరణ జరుగలేదు.

    ఇక రామయణ చిత్రంలో దేశవ్యాప్తంగా పలు భాషలకు సంబంధించిన ప్రముఖ నటీనటులు నటిస్తున్నట్టు సమాచారం. దేశంలోని పలు భాషల్లో ఈ సినిమాను రిలీజ్ చేసేందుకు ప్రయత్నాలు ప్రారంభించారు. 2018లోనే అల్లు అరవింద్ రామయణ సినిమాకు సంబంధించిన ప్రకటన చేసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. కానీ ప్రస్తుతం ఈ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌లో ఇప్పుడు కదలిక మొదలైంది.

    ఇక నయనతార విషయానికి వస్తే, చిరంజీవి నటిస్తున్న సైరా నర్సింహారెడ్డి చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నది. ఉయ్యాలవాడ నర్సింహరెడ్డి పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్న చిరంజీవికి భార్యగా నయనతార కనిపించబోతున్నది. తమిళంలో విజయ్ సరసన బిజిల్ అనే చిత్రంలో కూడా నటిస్తున్నది. సైరా అక్టోబర్‌లో, విజయ్ బిజిల్ చిత్రం దివాళీకి రిలీజ్ కానున్నది.

    A multi-lingual project based on Ramayana will be made soon which will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar jointly as a three-part series. The film is yet to be officially titled and will be bankrolled by Allu Arvind, Madhu Matena and Namit Malhotra jointly. Reports suggest that Nayanthara has been approached by the makers to play Sita in the plot.
    Story first published: Friday, July 12, 2019, 20:19 [IST]
