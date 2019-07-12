English summary

A multi-lingual project based on Ramayana will be made soon which will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar jointly as a three-part series. The film is yet to be officially titled and will be bankrolled by Allu Arvind, Madhu Matena and Namit Malhotra jointly. Reports suggest that Nayanthara has been approached by the makers to play Sita in the plot.