టెర్రరిస్ట్ లుక్ లో సమంత..బర్త్ డే నాడు రివీల్.. ఆగలేకపోతున్నామంటూ !

English summary

Samantha is celebrating her 34th birthday today. Along with the bday wishes the makers’ Raj and DK of the long-awaited Family Man 2 series posted a picture and wished her along with a memorable write-up. As we know, Samantha is all set to make her digital debut with the popular series. The picture shared by the makers shows her on the sets where she is seen posing along with Raj and DK, sporting a cute smile.