English summary
Vijayashanthi is all set to make a comeback to movies with Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. She has already begun preparing for her role rigorously and that she has been working out to sport a slim look in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Superstar Mahesh's next biggie Directed by Young Talented Director Anil Ravipudi, Produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, GMB Entertainments, AK Entertainments. titled 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'.
Story first published: Friday, June 7, 2019, 15:07 [IST]