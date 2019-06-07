English summary

Vijayashanthi is all set to make a comeback to movies with Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. She has already begun preparing for her role rigorously and that she has been working out to sport a slim look in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Superstar Mahesh's next biggie Directed by Young Talented Director Anil Ravipudi, Produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, GMB Entertainments, AK Entertainments. titled 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'.