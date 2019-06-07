తెలుగు
    మహేష్ బాబు మూవీ కోసం.. జిమ్‌లో వర్కౌట్స్ చేస్తున్న విజయశాంతి

    By
    |

    ఒకప్పుడు తెలుగులో స్టార్ హీరోయిన్‌గా ఓ వెలుగు వెలిగిన విజయశాంతి రాజకీయాల్లోకి వెళ్లిన తర్వాత సినిమాలకు దూరమైన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. దాదాపు 13 సంవత్సరాల గ్యాప్ తర్వాత మహేష్ బాబు హీరోగా రూపొందబోతున్న 'సరిలేరు నీకెవ్వరు' చిత్రం ద్వారా ఆమె రీ ఎంట్రీ ఇస్తున్నారు.

    విజయశాంతి చివరగా 2006లో వచ్చిన పొలిటికల్ డ్రామా మూవీ 'నాయుడమ్మ'లో కనిపించారు. లాంగ్ గ్యాప్ తర్వాత సినిమాల్లోకి రీ ఎంట్రీ ఇస్తున్న నేపథ్యంలో అందుకు తగిన విధంగా ప్రిపేర్ అవుతున్నారు. రోజూ జిమ్‌కు వెళ్లి వర్కౌట్లు చేస్తున్నారట. ఈ చిత్రంలో ఆమె స్లిమ్ లుక్‌లో కనిపిస్తారని తెలుస్తోంది.

    రీ ఎంట్రీపై విజయశాంతి స్పందిస్తూ.. 'కిలాడి కృష్ణుడు సినిమా ద్వారా సూపర్ స్టార్ కృష్ణ గారితో కలిసి తెలుగు ఇండస్ట్రీకి పరిచయం అయ్యాను. 180 సినిమాలు చేశాను. నా రాజకీయ జీవితంలో 13 సంవత్సరాల విరామం తర్వాత మళ్లీ రీ ఎంట్రీ సూపర్ స్టార్ మహేష్ బాబు గారితో జరుగుతున్నందుకు చాలా ఆనందంగా ఉంది.'' అని తెలిపారు.

    Sarileru Neekevvaru: Vijayashanthi working out to sport a slim look

    సినిమాల పట్ల తనకు ఇప్పటికీ అంకితభావం ఉందని, వృత్తి పట్ల గౌరవం ఉందని ఈ సందర్భంగా విజయశాంతి తెలిపారు. చాలా కాలం తర్వాత మళ్లీ ప్రజల ముందుకు సినిమా ద్వారా రావడం ఆనందంగా ఉందన్నారు.

    'సరిలేరు నీకెవ్వరు' చిత్రానికి అనిల్ రావిపూడి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో మహేష్ బాబు ఆర్మీ ఆఫీసర్ పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్నాడు. హీరో ఫ్రెండ్ తల్లి పాత్రలో విజయశాంతి కనిపిస్తుందట. ఈ చిత్రంలో ఆమె పాత్ర చాలా కీలకంగా ఉంటుందని తెలుస్తోంది. అనిల్ సుంకర, దిల్ రాజు సంయుక్తంగా ఈ చిత్రం నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.

    Vijayashanthi is all set to make a comeback to movies with Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. She has already begun preparing for her role rigorously and that she has been working out to sport a slim look in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Superstar Mahesh's next biggie Directed by Young Talented Director Anil Ravipudi, Produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, GMB Entertainments, AK Entertainments. titled 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'.
