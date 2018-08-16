తెలుగు
ఆశ్చర్యం: ప్రియాంక చోప్రా ఎంగేజ్మెంట్ రింగ్ ధర ఎంతో తెలుసా?

    ప్రియాంక చోప్రా కొన్ని రోజులుగా అమెరికన్ సింగర్ నిక్ జొనాస్‌తో ప్రేమాయణం సాగిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. త్వరలో వీరు పెళ్లి కూడా చేసుకోబోతున్నారు. కొన్నిరోజుల క్రితమే వీరి ఎంగేజ్మెంట్ జరిగింది. తాజాగా ప్రముఖ బాలీవుడ్ డిజైనర్ మనీష్ మల్హోత్రా ఇంట్లో జరిగిన పార్టీకి హాజరైన ప్రియాంక చోప్రా చేతికి ఎంగేజ్మెంట్ రింగుతో కనిపించింది. ఈ పార్టీకి వచ్చిన గెస్టులతో ఆమె తన ఎంగేజ్మెంట్ విషయాలను చర్చించినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. ఈ పార్టీలో కరిష్మా కపూర్, రవీనా టండన్, నేహా ధూపియా, సోఫీ చౌదరి తదితరులు పాల్గొన్నారు.

    ప్రియాంక చోప్రా వయసు 36 సంవత్సరాలు. హాలీవుడ్ ఎంట్రీ తర్వాత ఆమెకు 25 ఏళ్ల వయసున్న అమెరికన్ సింగర్ నిక్ జొనాస్‌తో ఏర్పడిన పరిచయం ప్రేమగా మారింది. కొంతకాలంగా ఇద్దరూ డేటింగ్ చేస్తున్నారు. గత నెల ప్రియాంక పుట్టినరోజు సందర్భంగా లండన్లో నిక్ ఆమెకు ప్రపోజ్ చేశాడట.

    గత నెలలో వీరి ఎంగేజ్మెంట్ జరిగింది. ఈ సందర్భంగా నిక్ ఆమెకు 2 లక్షల డాలర్లు (రూ. కోటి) విలువ చేసే ఉంగరం వేలికి తొడిగాడట. 4 క్యారెట్ల వజ్రంతో తయారు చేసిన ఆ డైమండ్ టిఫానీ అండ్ కో అనే జ్యువెలరీ షాపు నుండి కొనుగోలు చేశాడట. ఈ ఉంగరం కొనుగోలు చేయడానికి షాపు మొత్తాన్ని మూయించి తీరిక కూర్చుని తనకు కావాల్సిన రింగ్ సెలక్ట్ చేసుకున్నాడట నిక్.

    ఆగస్టు 18న నిక్ కుటుంబం ఇండియా వస్తున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. వారి కోసం ముంబైలోని ఫైవ్ స్టార్ హోటల్‌లో విడిది ఏర్పాటు చేశారట. ఈ సందర్భంగా ప్రియాంక తన పెళ్లి ప్రకటన చేయబోతోందని, ఈ సందర్భంగా ప్రియాంక గ్రాండ్ పార్టీ ఇవ్వబోతున్నట్లు టాక్.

    మనీష్ మల్హోత్రా ఇంట్లో జరిగిన పార్టీలో కరణ్ జోహార్‌తో కలిసి ఫోటోలకు ఫోజులు ఇచ్చిన ప్రియాంక చోప్రా. ఇద్దరి మధ్య ఎంత క్లోజ్ ఫ్రెండ్షిప్ ఉందో ఈ ఫోటో చూసి అర్థం చేసుకోవచ్చు.

    ఈ పార్టీలో ప్రియాంక చోప్రాతో పాటు రవీనా టండన్, కరిష్మా కపూర్, సోఫీ చౌదరి, నేహా ధూపియా తదితరులు పాల్గొన్నారు.

    మనీష్ మల్హోత్రా పార్టీలో యంగ్ జనరేషన్ బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్స్ జాహ్నవి కపూర్, ఖుషీ కపూర్, అన్షులా కపూర్, అనన్య పాండే, షనయా కపూర్ తదితరులు కూడా ఉన్నారు.

    సైఫ్ అలీ ఖాన్ కూతురు, బాలీవుడ్ హీరోయిన్ సారా అలీ ఖాన్ కూడా ఈ పార్టీకి అటెండ్ అయ్యారు.

    The moment, the pictures of Priyanka Chopra from fashion designer, Manish Malhotra's house party surfaced online, it took the Internet by storm! Priyanka Chopra can be seen wearing the rock at the party and boy, we just can't stop staring at her hand! According to reports, Priyanka got engaged to the 25-year-old American singer, Nick Jonas after he proposed to her on her birthday in London last month. And get ready to be surprised as we are all set to reveal the price of Priyanka's expensive ring! Any guesses, peeps? "It looks to be somewhere around a G color, VS1 clarity which, from Tiffany & Co, would have a value of around $200,000."
    Thursday, August 16, 2018, 16:46 [IST]
