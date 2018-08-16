 »   »  ఆశ్చర్యం: ప్రియాంక చోప్రా ఎంగేజ్మెంట్ రింగ్ ధర ఎంతో తెలుసా?

English summary

The moment, the pictures of Priyanka Chopra from fashion designer, Manish Malhotra's house party surfaced online, it took the Internet by storm! Priyanka Chopra can be seen wearing the rock at the party and boy, we just can't stop staring at her hand! According to reports, Priyanka got engaged to the 25-year-old American singer, Nick Jonas after he proposed to her on her birthday in London last month. And get ready to be surprised as we are all set to reveal the price of Priyanka's expensive ring! Any guesses, peeps? "It looks to be somewhere around a G color, VS1 clarity which, from Tiffany & Co, would have a value of around $200,000."