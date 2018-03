 »   » అవేంజర్స్: ఇన్పినిటీవార్.....ఈ భారీ హాలీవుడ్ చిత్రానికి పని చేయబోతున్న రానా!

English summary

Rana voices villain's role in Telugu dub version of Avengers: Infinity War. The studio has confirmed that a Telugu dubbed movie will hit the cinemas and they have tapped upon a renowned Baahubali star to voice over for a crucial role in the movie. The studio recently revealed that Baahubali star Rana Daggubati is voicing the role of the mighty Thanos in the Avengers: Infinity War's Telugu dubbed version. Thanos is the villain of the movie.