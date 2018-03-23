English summary

Fans finally got a better look at the forthcoming Deadpool sequel, and it's more explosive than you'd expect. The Merc with the Mouth takes center stage for the brand new trailer, though he won't be without his usual allies like Blind Al and Negasonic Teenage Warhead. But perhaps most satisfying is the new footage featuring Zazie Beetz as Domino and Josh Brolin as Cable, with a finished CG arm this time around.