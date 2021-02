English summary

24-year-old Chinese star, Gao Liu, has shared pictures of her blackened nose with dead flesh on social media saying that ger nose has fallen off following botched cosmetic surgery. Gao said the botched cosmetic surgery left her with recurring infections as well as necrosis of the nose. The Chinese actress took to China's Twitter-like Weibo on Tuesday to share her ordeal and warned her 5 million followers about the potential danger of cosmetic surgery.