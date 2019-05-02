తెలుగు
    గిటార్ వాయిస్తూనే.. ప్రియాంక చోప్రాతో మెరుపు లిప్‌లాక్..

    బిల్‌బోర్డ్ మ్యూజిక్ అవార్డుల కార్యక్రమంలో ప్రియాంక చోప్రా భర్త నిక్ జోనస్‌తో పాటు ఇతర జోనాస్ బ్రదర్స్ హంగామా సృష్టించారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో నిక్ జోనస్, జో జోనస్, కెవిన్ జోనస్‌‌లు తమ భార్యలు ప్రియాంక చోప్రా, సోఫీ టర్నర్,డేనిల్లే జోనస్‌తో కలిసి పాల్గొన్నారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో భర్తలకు ఈ భామలు చీర్ లీడర్స్‌గా మారి ఉత్సాహపరిచారు.

    బిల్‌బోర్డు మ్యూజిక్ అవార్డుల్లో నిక్ జోనస్ గిటార్ వాయిస్తూ కేక్ బై ది ఓషియన్ పాట పాడి సంగీత ప్రియులను ఉర్రూతలూగించారు. అలా వేగంగా పరుగెత్తుకుంటూ పాడుతూ ప్రియాంకను నిక్ లిప్‌లాక్‌ చేయడం క్షణకాలంలో జరిగింది. ప్రస్తుతం ఈ వీడియో సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌గా మారింది.

    Nick Jonas liplocks Priyanka Chopra at BBMA

    ఇటీవలే పెళ్లి చేసుకొన్న ప్రియాంక చోప్రా, నిక్ జోనస్ లైఫ్‌ను ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఎక్స్‌ మెన్ స్టార్ టై షెరిడాన్‌తో కలిసి అవార్డుల కార్యక్రమంలో రెడ్ కార్పెట్‌పై నడించారు. ఈ వేడుకలో ప్రియాంక చోప్రా ప్రత్యేక ఆకర్షణగా నిలిచారు.

    English summary
    Nick Jonas, who was singing 'Cake by the Ocean' amidst the crowd, stopped in front of Priyanka Chopra and stole a kiss from her. Such an instance is rare to be seen, but who ever had control over love anyway? Apart from the Jonas brothers aka Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, their better halves Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas were snapped at the awards.
    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 16:11 [IST]
