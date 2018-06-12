 »   » ఈ ఫోటోలే సాక్ష్యం: ప్రియాంక చోప్రాకు అతడితో ‘సం’బంధం నిజమే!

ఈ ఫోటోలే సాక్ష్యం: ప్రియాంక చోప్రాకు అతడితో ‘సం’బంధం నిజమే!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    బాలీవుడ్ బ్యూటీ ప్రియాంక చోప్రా అమెరికన్ సింగర్ నిక్ జోనస్‌తో ప్రేమలో పడ్డట్లు వార్తలు హల్ చల్ చేస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఇద్దరూ కలిసి చట్టాపట్టాలేసుకుని తిరుగుతూ మీడియాకు చిక్కడంతో అమెరికన్ మీడియాలో వీరి వ్యవహారం హాట్ టాపిక్ అయింది. తాజాగా వీరి మధ్య ఉన్న 'సం'బంధానికి సంబంధించి మరిన్ని బలమైన సాక్ష్యాలు వెలుగులోకి వచ్చాయి. నిక్ ఫ్యామిలీలో జరిగిన వేడుకకు ప్రియాంక కూడా హాజరయ్యారు.

    బాయ్ ఫ్రెండ్‌తో కలిసి ప్రియాంక

    బాయ్ ఫ్రెండ్‌తో కలిసి ప్రియాంక

    తన బాయ్ ఫ్రెండ్ నిక్ జోనస్‌తో కలిసి న్యూజెర్సీ ఎయిర్‌పోర్టులో ప్రియాంక మీడియా కెమెరాలకు చిక్కారు. నిక్ కజిన్ పెళ్లి వేడుకలో పాల్గొనేందుకు ఇద్దరూ కలిసి ఇక్కడికి వచ్చినట్లు యూఎస్ మీడియా వర్గాలు వెల్లడించాయి.

    చేతిలో చేయి వేసుకుని...

    చేతిలో చేయి వేసుకుని...

    న్యూజెర్సీ ఎయిర్‌పోర్టులో ప్రియాంక చోప్రా, నిక్ జోనస్ ఒకరిచేతిలో ఒకరు చేయి వేసుకుని నడుచుకుంటూ వెళుతూ మీడియా దృష్టిని ఆకర్షించారు. తమ మధ్య ఉన్న సంబంధం గురించి అందరికీ తెలియాలనే ఇద్దరూ ఇలా చేసినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

    నిక్ ప్రేమలో పీకల్లోతు మునిగిన ప్రియాంక

    నిక్ ప్రేమలో పీకల్లోతు మునిగిన ప్రియాంక

    నిక్ ప్రేమలో ప్రియాంక పీకల్లోతు ప్రేమలో మునిగి ఉందని, అతడి కోసం ఏం చేయడానికైన సిద్ధంగా ఉందని, ప్రస్తుతం ఇద్దరూ కలిసి సహజీవనం చేస్తున్నారని అమెరికన్ మీడియాలో వార్తలు వచ్చాయి.

    చూడముచ్చటైన జంట

    చూడముచ్చటైన జంట

    ప్రియాంక చోప్రా, నిక్ జోనస్ జంట చూడటానికి చాలా అందంగా ఉందని.... నిక్ జోనస్ వయసులో తనకంటే చిన్నవాడైనప్పటికీ ప్రియాంకకు పర్ఫెక్ట్ జోడీ అనే కామెంట్స్ వినిపిస్తున్నాయి.

    నిక్ ఫ్యామిలీతో...

    నిక్ ఫ్యామిలీతో...

    నిక్ కుటుంబ సభ్యులతో కూడా ప్రియాంక చోప్రా బాగా కలిసిపోయారు. వారు కూడా ప్రియాంకను ఎంతగానో అభిమానిస్తున్నారని, నిక్‌తో ప్రియాంక వ్యవహారంపై వారు సంతృప్తిగానే ఉన్నారనే టాక్ వినిపిస్తోంది.

    కమర్షియల్ రిలేషనా?

    కమర్షియల్ రిలేషనా?

    నిక్ జోనస్, ప్రియాంక చోప్రా మధ్య కొనసాగుతున్న సంబంధం ఎక్కువ కాలం సాగే అవకాశం లేదని, ఇద్దరూ తమ తమ కెరీర్లో ఎదగడానికి, మీడియా దృష్టిని ఆకర్షించడానికే ఈ రిలేషన్‌షిప్ మెయింటేన్ చేస్తున్నారనే వాదన కూడా వినిపిస్తోంది.

    English summary
    Priyanka Chopra has lately been hogging a lot of limelight for her 'blossoming' romance with singer Nick Jonas. From attending soccer matches to catching up for dinner dates, the new couple in the block just can't seem to get enough of each other. If that isn't enough, the duo keep posting adorable comments on each other's Instagram page and give us plenty of 'aww' moments. Just when we thought it couldn't get cuter, we recently chanced upon a fresh bunch of pictures of Priyanka and Nick. Reportedly the 'Quantico' actress attended a wedding with Nick in Atlantic City, New Jersey and also caught up with his family.
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 15:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue