 »   » ఈ ఫోటోలే సాక్ష్యం: ప్రియాంక చోప్రాకు అతడితో ‘సం’బంధం నిజమే!

Priyanka Chopra has lately been hogging a lot of limelight for her 'blossoming' romance with singer Nick Jonas. From attending soccer matches to catching up for dinner dates, the new couple in the block just can't seem to get enough of each other. If that isn't enough, the duo keep posting adorable comments on each other's Instagram page and give us plenty of 'aww' moments. Just when we thought it couldn't get cuter, we recently chanced upon a fresh bunch of pictures of Priyanka and Nick. Reportedly the 'Quantico' actress attended a wedding with Nick in Atlantic City, New Jersey and also caught up with his family.