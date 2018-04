 »   » రానాతో సినిమా చేస్తా.. ఇండస్ట్రీలో బెస్ట్ యాక్టర్ నిర్మాతే.. నిర్మాత బెక్కం వేణుగోపాల్

English summary

Bekkam Venugopal is a producer in Telugu cinema. He ventured into film production under his production company, Lucky Media. He started his career with film Tata Birla Madhyalo Laila in 2006 as a producer and made other films like Satyabhama, Maa Ayana Chanti Pilladu, Brahmalokam To Yamalokam via Bhulokam, Mem Vayasuku Vacham and Prema Ishq Kaadhal. And his recent movie Cinema Choopistha Mava was a super-hit which is both commercial and critical hit. On his birth day, He speaks to filmibeat about his new project Husharu.