English summary

Savithri biopic Mahanati Teaser released. Actress Keerthy suresh is steps into Savithri's role. Samantha prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Director Krish are played key roles in this movie. This movie is slated to release on May 9th. This movie is minting good numbers all over the world. In this occassion, Mega Star Chiranjeevi falicitated film Unit along with Ashwini Dutt, Priyanka dutt, Swapna Dutt.