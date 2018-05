 »   » నా పేరు సూర్య విషయంలో అది జరిగింది.. నన్ను క్షమించండి.. వక్కంతం వంశీ

English summary

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India is Telugu language action film written and directed by Vakkantam Vamsi. Produced by Shirisha and Sridhar Lagadapati under the banner Ramalakshmi Cine Creations, it stars Allu Arjun and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles. This movie released on May 4th, 2018. In this occassion, This movie got good response all over the world. Allu Arjun's minted Rs.86 crores all over the world in three days. In this occassion, Director Vakkantam Vamsi speaks to Telugu filmibeat.