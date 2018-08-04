తెలుగు
 రష్మిక ఎంగేజ్‌మెంట్ బ్రేకప్‌.. క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చేశారు..

రష్మిక ఎంగేజ్‌మెంట్ బ్రేకప్‌.. క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చేశారు..

    కిరిక్ పార్టీతో సినీ పరిశ్రమలోకి దూసుకొచ్చిన కన్నడ భామ రష్మిక మందన్న ఎంగేజ్‌మెంట్ బ్రేకప్ వార్త మీడియాలో వైరల్ అయింది. ఇరు కుటుంబాల పెద్దల అంగీకారంతో 2017లో వీరి నిశ్చితార్థం జరిగిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. తన ఎంగేజ్‌మెంట్ విఫలమైందని వచ్చిన వార్తపై అటు రష్మిక గానీ, కాబోయే భర్త రక్షిత్ శెట్టిగానీ స్పందించలేదు. దాంతో ఈ వార్తపై మరింత చర్చనీయాంశమైంది.

    ప్రస్తుతం టాలీవుడ్‌లో వరుస చిత్రాల్లో నటిస్తున్నది. ఇప్పటికే ఆమె నటించిన ఛలో చిత్రం సక్సెస్ సాధించింది. ప్రస్తుతం విజయ్ దేవరకొండతో కలిసి గీతా గోవిందంలో నటిస్తున్నారు. ప్రస్తుతం పోస్టు ప్రొడక్షన్ కార్యక్రమాలను జరుపుకొంటున్న ఈ చిత్రం ఆగస్టు 15న రిలీజ్‌కు సిద్ధమవుతున్నది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో రష్మిక, రక్షిత్ శెట్టి ఎంగేజ్‌మెంట్ బ్రేకప్ అయిందని వార్తలు రావడం సెన్సేషనల్‌గా మారింది.

    Clarity on Rashmika Mandanna Engagement brakeup

    గతవారం రోజులుగా వైరల్ అవుతున్న ఈ వార్తకు తెర వేసేందుకు రష్మిక‌కు సంబంధించిన వారు బయటకు వచ్చారు. రష్మిక, రక్షిత్ ఎంగేజ్‌మెంట్ బ్రేకప్ కాలేదు. ఇటీవల వారిద్దరు కలిసి ఓ కార్యక్రమానికి, ప్రీమియర్‌కు కూడా హాజరయ్యారు. ఈ వార్త అవాస్తవం లేదు. వారిద్దరి లవ్ బాండ్ చాలా బలమైనది. ఒకరంటే మరొకరికి చెప్పలేనంత ఇష్టం అని రష్మిక పీఆర్వో ఓ ప్రకటనలో తెలిపారు.

    Rashmika Mandanna's engagement brakeup news is the talk of the industry. Many stories flooding in media. In this occcassion, Rashmika team given clarity. They said, engagement brake is false. They are together.
    Story first published: Saturday, August 4, 2018, 17:18 [IST]
