 »   » నటి అశ్లీల వీడియోతీసి బ్లాక్ మెయిల్: యాక్టర్ ధర్మపై ఫిర్యాదు

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
English summary
A complaint has been lodged against a Kannada film actor Dharma at Begur police station. woman alleges of blackmail from actor dharma. In her complaint, she claims that he had allegedly invited her to the shooting spot through his driver named Naveen, saying that she would be given an opportunity to act in a film, reports Public TV.
Story first published: Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 15:43 [IST]