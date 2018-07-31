 »   » నటి అశ్లీల వీడియోతీసి బ్లాక్ మెయిల్: యాక్టర్ ధర్మపై ఫిర్యాదు

తెలుగు
    కన్నడ సినీ నటుడు ధర్మ అలియాస్ ధర్మేంద్ర మీద కర్నాటకలోని బేగూరు పోలీస్ స్టేషన్లో కంప్లయింట్ ఫైల్ అయినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. ధర్మ తనను అసభ్యంగా వీడియో తీసి బెదిరిస్తున్నాడని, తన వద్ద భారీగా డబ్బులు వసూలు చేశాడని కన్నడ నటి ఆరోపించారు.

    కన్నడ మీడియా టీవీ కథనం ప్రకారం... ధర్మ తన సినిమాలో అవకాశం ఇస్తానని చెప్పి డ్రైవర్ నవీన్ ద్వారా తనకు కబురు పంపాడని, అక్కడికి వెళ్లిన తర్వాత తనపై ఈ చర్యకు పాల్పడ్డాడని ఆమె ఫిర్యాదులో పేర్కొన్నారు.

    షూటింగ్ స్పాట్‍‌కు చేరుకోగానే షూటింగ్ క్యాన్సిల్ అయిందని చెప్పి ఆర్ఆర్ నగర్లోని ఓ హోటల్‌కు తీసుకెళ్లాడని, అక్కడ తనతో కలిసి లంచ్ జాయిన్ కావాలని చెప్పాడి ఆమె తెలిపారు. ఆ సమయంలో ఓ కూల్ డ్రింక్ ఇచ్చారని, అది తాగిన తర్వాత తాను అపస్మారక స్థితిలోకి వెళ్లిపోయానని, ఆ సమయంలో తనను అశ్లీలంగా చిత్రీకరించారని నటి తన ఫిర్యాదులో పేర్కొన్నారు.

    తన డిమాండ్లు తీర్చకపోతే వీడియో లీక్ చేస్తానని బెదరించేవాడని, తన వద్ద ఇప్పటి వరకు రూ. 14 లక్షలు వసూలు చేశాడని ఆమె ఆరోపించినట్లు కన్నడ మీడియా ఛానల్స్‌లో వార్తలు వచ్చాయి. రెండు నెలల క్రితమే ఆమె ఈ కంప్లయింట్ చేశారు.

    సుదీప్ మూవీ ‘హుచ్చా' ద్వారా కెరీర్ ప్రారంభించిన ధర్మ తర్వాత ఎడెగారికె, మానె మగాలు, ఆ దినగలు, మంత్రాలయ మహత్మే, మాండ్య, వీర మదకరి, స్లమ్ బాలా లాంటి చిత్రాల్లో నెగెటివ రోల్స్ చేసి పాపులర్ అయ్యాడు.

    English summary
    A complaint has been lodged against a Kannada film actor Dharma at Begur police station. woman alleges of blackmail from actor dharma. In her complaint, she claims that he had allegedly invited her to the shooting spot through his driver named Naveen, saying that she would be given an opportunity to act in a film, reports Public TV.
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 15:43 [IST]
