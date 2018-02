English summary

Kannada actors Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna exchanged rings in a private ceremony on Monday. It was only last month that Kannada actors Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna confirmed their relationship status. And now the lovebirds are engaged. Rakshit and Rashmika exchanged rings in a dreamy ceremony on Monday (July 3) in Virajpet, Karnataka.While Rashmika looked pretty in a pink and silver gown, Rakshit cut a suave figure in a beige suit.