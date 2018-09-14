తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » రష్మిక, రక్షిత్ బ్రేకప్‌పై సుదీప్ కిచ్చ కామెంట్.. అతిగా ఆశించడం తప్పే!

రష్మిక, రక్షిత్ బ్రేకప్‌పై సుదీప్ కిచ్చ కామెంట్.. అతిగా ఆశించడం తప్పే!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    కన్నడ తారలు రష్మిక మందన్న, రక్షిత్ శెట్టి ఎంగేజ్‌మెంట్ బ్రేకప్ వార్తలు సినీ వర్గాల్లో చర్చనీయాంశమయ్యాయి. వీరి బ్రేకప్‌పై అనేక కథనాలు వస్తుండటంతో రష్మిక తల్లి సుమన్ మందన్న, ఆమె మాజీ ప్రియుడు రక్షిత్ శెట్టి స్పందించి వివరణ ఇచ్చారు. ఈ వ్యవహారంలో రక్షిత్ శెట్టి స్పందించిన తీరుపై సోషల్ మీడియాలో ప్రశంసలు వెల్లువెత్తుతున్నాయి. తాజాగా రక్షిత్‌పై కన్నడ సూపర్‌స్టార్ సుదీప్ కిచ్చ స్పందించారు. ఆయన ఏమన్నారంటే..

    రష్మిక బ్రేకప్ వాస్తవమే

    రష్మిక బ్రేకప్ వాస్తవమే

    తన బ్రేకప్ విషయంపై వస్తున్న వార్తలపై హీరో రక్షిత్ శెట్టి సోషల్ మీడియాలో స్పందించారు. రష్మికతో బ్రేకప్ జరిగింది వాస్తవమే కానీ.. రష్మిక గురించి ఏదో ఊహించుకొంటున్నారు. ఆమెపై తప్పుడుగా అభిప్రాయం ఏర్పరచుకోవద్దు. రష్మికతో బ్రేకప్ కావడానికి చాలా కారణాలు ఉన్నాయి. ఏదో కారణాన్ని ఊహించుకొని రష్మికపై ఓ అభిప్రాయానికి రావొద్దు. ఆమె ప్రశాంతంగా బ్రతకనివ్వండి. త్వరలోనే అసలు విషయాలు బయటకు వస్తాయి. నిజమేంటో తెలుస్తుంది అని రక్షిత్ తన ఫేస్‌బుక్ పోస్టులో పేర్కొన్నాడు.

    ఎవరినీ తప్పుపట్టను

    ఎవరినీ తప్పుపట్టను

    ఎవరి ప్రేమకోసమైతే తపించానో, ఎవరి కోసమైతే బతికానో వారు దూరమైనప్పుడు ఎంత బాధ ఉంటుదో మాటల్లో చెప్పలేం. ఈ వ్యవహారంలో రష్మిక గురించి తప్పుడు అభిప్రాయాలను ఏర్పరుచుకోవద్దు. బయట మాట్లాడుకొంటున్న తీరును నేను తప్పు పట్టాలనే ఉద్దేశం లేదు. మేము చెప్పేది, మాకు తెలిసింది మీరు కూడా నమ్మాలని కోరుకొంటున్నాం అని మీడియాకు రక్షిత్ రిక్వెస్ట్ చేశాడు.

    రక్షిత్ శెట్టి హుందాగా

    తన ఎంగేజ్‌మెంట్ బ్రేకప్‌పై రక్షిత్ శెట్టి హుందాగా స్పందించిన తీరుపై సుదీప్ కిచ్చ స్పందిస్తూ.. భావోద్వేగాల సమయంలో రక్షిత్ నీవు హుందాగా, మెచ్చురిటీగా వ్యవహరించావు. నీకు భగవంతుడు అన్ని రకాల మనోస్థైర్యాన్ని ఇవ్వాలని కోరుకొంటున్నాను. సినీ ప్రముఖులకు ఎమోషన్స్ ఉండవా? వారి వ్యక్తిగత జీవితం పబ్లిక్‌కు చెప్పాలా? అని స్పందించాడు.

    అతిగా ఆశించకూడదు

    అతిగా ఆశించకూడదు

    అంతేకాకుండా ప్రతీ ఒక్కరికి తమ జీవితానికి సంబంధించిన స్వేచ్ఛ ఉండాలి ఫ్రెండ్స్. ఎదుటి వ్యక్తి నుంచి ప్రతీది ఎక్కువగా ఆశించడం తప్పు అని సుదీప్ తన ట్వీట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు. రక్షిత్, రష్మికలకు కన్నడ సినీలోకం నుంచి అనూహ్యమైన మద్దతు లభిస్తున్నది.

    రష్మిక తల్లి సుమన్ వివరణ

    రష్మిక తల్లి సుమన్ వివరణ

    రక్షిత్ శెట్టితో రష్మిక ఎంగేజ్‌మెంట్ క్యాన్సిల్ అయిపోయింది. వారిద్దరి మధ్య అభిప్రాయ బేధాలు పొడసూపాయి. దాంతో వారి మధ్య చోటుచేసుకొన్న బేధాలను సరిదిద్దేందుకు ప్రయత్నించాం. వీలుకాని పక్షంలో ఇరు కుటుంబాలు నిశ్చితార్థం రద్దు చేయాలని నిర్ణయించాయి అని రష్మిక తల్లి సుమన్ మందన్న కూడా మీడియాకు వివరణ ఇచ్చిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    English summary
    Rashmika Mandanna’s mother Suman Mandanna confirms calling off engagement with Rakshit Shetty. The two fell in love on the sets of their hit film, Kirik Party, and then got engaged in July 2017. Report suggest that Rashmika has reportedly broken up with Rakshit. In this event, Rakshit Shetty emotionally posted a letter to protect Rashmika Mandanna. Now, Rashmika spoke to media and told that dont believe in rumours. Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa has now extended his moral support for both of them and appreciated the maturity with which Rakshit has responded to the matter.
    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 14, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue