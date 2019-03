English summary

Rocking Star Yash claimed that there is no threat to his life and wondered from where media is getting those information about plots to murder him. Before that reports on TV media about a murder plot to kill him, actor Yash has said that there is no such threat to his life and requested people not to spread such news on social media and electronic media. Yash said, "Every time a gangster is arrested, I am told my life is at risk. I am not a lamb to be slaughtered. I am well aware of my strength."