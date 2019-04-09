హానీమూన్ తర్వాత బిజీగా సాయేషా.. క్రేజీ హీరోతో రొమాంటిక్ సీన్లు

తమిళ హీరోయిన్ సాయేషా పెళ్లి తర్వాత మళ్లీ షూటింగ్తో బిజీగా మారింది. గతనెల తమిళ నటుడు ఆర్యతో వివాహం హైదరాబాద్లో ఘనంగా జరిగిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. గత కొద్దికాలంగా పీకల్లోతు ప్రేమలో మునిగిన ఆర్య, సాయేషా తమ బంధువులు, సన్నిహితుల సమక్షంలో వివాహం చేసుకొన్న విషయం తెలిసిందే.
పెళ్లి తర్వాత హానీమూన్ కోసం విదేశాల్లో పర్యటించారు. ఇటీవల హానీమూన్ ముగించుకొని వచ్చిన సాయేషా యువరత్న అనే కన్నడ చిత్ర షూటింగ్లో పాల్గొన్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో పునీత్ రాజ్ కుమార్ హీరోగా నటిస్తున్నారు. వీరి మధ్య రొమాంటిక్ సీన్లను చిత్రీకరిస్తున్నట్టు సమాచారం.
సాయేషాకు ఇది తొలి కన్నడ సినిమా. ప్రస్తుతం ఈ సినిమా షూటింగ్ బెంగళూరు పరిసర ప్రాంతాల్లో జరుగుతున్నది. ఇదిలా ఉండగా, సూర్య నటించే కాప్పన్ అనే చిత్రంలో కూడా సాయేషా నటిస్తున్నది. ఈ చిత్రానికి కేవీ ఆనంద్ దర్శకుడు. ఈ చిత్రంలో తన భర్త కీలక పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్నారు. సాయేషా తెలుగులో అఖిల్ చిత్రం ద్వారా చిత్ర సీమకు పరిచయమైన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.
Young actress Sayyesshaa got married to actor Arya earlier this month in Hyderabad. After that, they also flew off abroad for the honeymoon. Now Sayyesshaa has joined the sets of her upcoming film Yuva Ratna, in which she is acting alongside star actor Punith Rajkumar. This is her first film in Kannada.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 19:31 [IST]
