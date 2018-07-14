తెలుగు
కన్నడ పరిశ్రమలో వివేక్ ఒబెరాయ్ ఎంట్రీ

    బాలీవుడ్ నటులు అక్షయ్ కుమార్, నీల్ నితిన్ ముఖేష్, జాకీ ష్రాఫ్, శ్రద్ధాకపూర్ ఇప్పటికే దక్షిణాది చిత్ర పరిశ్రమలో అడుగుపెట్టారు. ఇక వారి దారిలో నడుస్తూ నటుడు వివేక్ ఒబెరాయ్ మరోసారి దక్షిణాదిలో పాగా వేసేందుకు ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే రాంగోపాల్ వర్మ తీసిన రక్త చరిత్ర, అజిత్ చిత్రం వివేకంలో నటించి మెప్పించాడు. అయితే ఆయనకు ఆశించినంత గుర్తింపు లభించలేదు.

    Vivek Oberoi to make Kannada debut with Rustum?

    ఇప్పుడు కన్నడ పరిశ్రమలో తన అదృష్టాన్ని పరీక్షించుకొనేందుకు వివేక్ ఒబెరాయ్ సిద్దమయ్యాడు. జయన్న కంబైన్స్ రూపొందించే రుస్తుం చిత్రలో నటించనున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం ద్వారా కొరియోగ్రాఫర్ రవి వర్మ దర్శకుడిగా మారనున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో శివరాజ్ కుమార్, శ్రద్దా శ్రీనాథ్, మయూరి కీలక పాత్రల్లో కనిపించనున్నారు. శివరాజ్ కుమార్ పోలీస్ ఆఫీసర్‌గా కనిపించనున్నారు.

    English summary
    Rakhta Charitra star Vivek Oberoi, who last year made his Tamil debut with Thala Ajith’s Vivegam is all set to make his entry in the Sandalwood industry with Rustum. The film marks the directorial debut of ace choreographer Ravi Varma and is bankrolled under Jayanna Combines.
    Story first published: Saturday, July 14, 2018, 14:32 [IST]
