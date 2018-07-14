 »   » కన్నడ పరిశ్రమలో వివేక్ ఒబెరాయ్ ఎంట్రీ

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
vivek oberoi kannada industry rustum shivarajkumar వివేక్ ఒబెరాయ్ కన్నడ ఇండస్ట్రీ రుస్తుం శివరాజ్ కుమార్
English summary
Rakhta Charitra star Vivek Oberoi, who last year made his Tamil debut with Thala Ajith’s Vivegam is all set to make his entry in the Sandalwood industry with Rustum. The film marks the directorial debut of ace choreographer Ravi Varma and is bankrolled under Jayanna Combines.
Story first published: Saturday, July 14, 2018, 14:32 [IST]