 »   » మీరు మనుషులేనా? నా తమ్ముడిని దారుణంగా చంపేశారు: సూపర్ స్టార్ ఆవేదన

The death of the Adivasi youth Madhu, allegedly at the hands of a mob who beat him for theft, has shocked the conscience of Kerala society. Actor Mammootty, who has apologised to the dead youngster. ''Don't call Madhu an Adivasi. I call him my younger brother. The mob killed my brother. He is a human being, and so is your brother or son too. Above all, someone who has all the rights of a citizen. You can't call someone who steals out of hunger a thief. Hunger is a creation of society.’’ Mammootty said.