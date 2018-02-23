 »   » మీరు మనుషులేనా? నా తమ్ముడిని దారుణంగా చంపేశారు: సూపర్ స్టార్ ఆవేదన

కేరళలో చోటు చేసుకున్న ఓ సంఘటన మలయాళ సూపర్ స్టార్ మమ్ముట్టిని కదిలిచింది. దీంతో ఆయన సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా రియాక్ట్ అయ్యారు. నా తమ్ముడు లాంటి వ్యక్తిని అమానవీయంగా చంపేశారు అంటూ ఆవేదన వ్యక్తం చేశారు. మమ్ముట్టి చేసిన వ్యాఖ్యలు ప్రతి ఒక్కరినీ ఆలోచింప చేస్తున్నాయి.

ఏం జరిగింది?

కేరళలో చోరీల‌కు పాల్ప‌డుతున్నాడ‌ని ఆరోపిస్తూ మానసిక పరిస్థితి సరిగా లేని ఓ యువ‌కుడిని కొంద‌రు క‌ట్టేసి కొట్టారు. దెబ్బలకు తాళలేక అతడు చనిపోయాడు.

కట్టేసి కొడుతూ సెల్ఫీలు

ఆ యువకుడిని కొడుతుండగా కొందరు సెల్ఫీలు కూడా దిగారు. ఈ ఫోటోలు, వీడియోలో సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అయ్యాయి. ఈ ఘ‌ట‌న అంద‌రికీ ఆగ్ర‌హం తెప్పిస్తోంది.

ఎవరా వ్యక్తి?

విషయం తెలుసుకున్న పోలీసులు అక్కడికి చేరుకుని ఆ యువకుడిని ఆసుప‌త్రికి త‌ర‌లించ‌గా అప్ప‌టికే మృతి చెందాడు. ఆ యువ‌కుడి పేరు మ‌ధు అని గుర్తించారు. ఆదివాసీ తెగకు చెందిన వాడని సమాచారం. ఈ హత్యపై మమ్ముట్టి సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా స్పందించారు.

నా తమ్ముడిని చంపేశారు

మధును ఆదివాసి అని పిలవద్దు. అతడిని నా తమ్ముడు అని పిలుస్తాను. నా తమ్ముడిని ఒక గుంపు దారుణంగా చంపేసింది. అతడు ఒక మనిషి, మీకు సోదరుడో, కుమారుడో అవుతాడు. అతడు మనలాగే పౌరుడే. అతడికి కూడా హక్కులు ఉంటాయి. ఆకలి కోసం దొంగతనం చేసేవారిపై దొంగ అనే ముద్రవేయకూడదు, పేదరికాన్ని సమాజమే సృష్టించింది' అంటూ మమ్ముట్టి భావోద్వేగానికి గురయ్యాడు.

సారీ మధు

కారణం ఏదైనా ఓ మనిషి మరో మనిషిపై దాడి చేయడం తప్పు, ఈ సమాజంలో నీకు జరిగిన దానికి 'సారీ మధు'..... అంటూ మమ్ముట్టి పేర్కొన్నారు.

The death of the Adivasi youth Madhu, allegedly at the hands of a mob who beat him for theft, has shocked the conscience of Kerala society. Actor Mammootty, who has apologised to the dead youngster. ''Don't call Madhu an Adivasi. I call him my younger brother. The mob killed my brother. He is a human being, and so is your brother or son too. Above all, someone who has all the rights of a citizen. You can't call someone who steals out of hunger a thief. Hunger is a creation of society.’’ Mammootty said.
