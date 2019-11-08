English summary

Allu Arjun's upcoming family entertainer 'Ala Vaikunthapurramlo' is nearing its completion. The movie unit is presently shooting for the super hit audio single Samajavaragamana in Paris. The song is being shot lavishly in picturesque locales and will be a visual feast. Thaman's sublime music, paired with Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu's lyrics have made this song an instant hit.