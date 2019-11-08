తెలుగు
    పారిస్‌లో అల్లు అర్జున్.. పూజా హెగ్డే‌తో క్రేజీగా సామజవరగమన

    స్టైలిష్ స్టార్ అల్లు అర్జున్, మాటల మాంత్రికుడు అల వైకుంఠపురంలో చిత్ర షూటింగ్ పూర్తి కావొస్తున్నది. ఇప్పటికే ఈ సినిమాలోని పాటలు రిలీజై సోషల్ మీడియాలో సంచలనం రేపుతున్నాయి. సామజవరగమన, రాములో రాముల పాటలు సోషల్ మీడియాలో అత్యంత పాపులారిటీని సంపాదించుకొన్నాయి. ప్రస్తుతం ప్రతీ ఒక్కరిని ఉర్రూతలూగిస్తున్న సామజవరగమన పాట చిత్రీకరణ పారిస్‌లో జరుగుతున్నది. పారిస్‌లో అద్భుతమైన, సుందర ప్రదేశాల్లో చిత్రీకరిస్తున్నారు. ప్రేక్షకులను తప్పుకుండా ఈ పాట కనువిందు చేస్తుందని చిత్ర యూనిట్ వెల్లడించింది. ఎస్ఎస్ థమన్ అందించిన మ్యూజిక్, సిరివెన్నెల సీతారామశాస్త్రి అందించిన సాహిత్యం ప్రేక్షకులు విశేషంగా ఆకట్టుకొంటున్నది.

    త్రివిక్రమ్ శ్రీనివాస్, అల్లు అర్జున్ కాంబినేషన్‌లో వస్తున్న మూడో సినిమాను ప్రముఖ నిర్మాణ సంస్థ గీతా ఆర్ట్స్, హారిక అండ్ హాసిని క్రియేషన్స్ సంయుక్తంగా నిర్మిస్తున్నాయి. భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య ఈ చిత్రం జనవరి 12వ తేదీన రిలీజ్ కానున్నది.

    Allu Arjuns Samajavaragamana song being shot with Pooja Hegde at Paris

    నటీనటులు: అల్లు అర్జున్, పూజా హెగ్డే, టబు, రాజేంద్ర ప్రసాద్, సచిన్ ఖేడ్కర్, మురళీశర్మ, సముద్రఖని, జయరాం, సునీల్, నవదీప్, సుశాంత్, నివేదా పేతురాజ్, గోవింద పద్మసూర్య, బ్రహ్మాజీ, హర్షవర్ధన్, అజయ్, రాహుల్ రామకృష్ణ, పమ్మిసాయి తదితరులు

    ఎడిటర్: నవీన్ నూలి

    ఆర్ట్ డైరెక్టర్: ఏఎస్ ప్రకాశ్

    సినిమాటోగ్రఫి: పీఎస్ వినోద్

    స్టంట్స్: రామ్ లక్ష్మణ్

    మ్యూజిక్: థమన్ ఎస్

    ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్ ప్రొడ్యూసర్: పీడీపీ ప్రసాద్

    నిర్మాతలు: అల్లు అరవింద్, ఎస్ రాధాకృష్ణ (చినబాబు)

    బ్యానర్: హారిక అండ్ హాసిని క్రియేషన్స్, గీతా ఆర్ట్స్

    English summary
    Allu Arjun's upcoming family entertainer 'Ala Vaikunthapurramlo' is nearing its completion. The movie unit is presently shooting for the super hit audio single Samajavaragamana in Paris. The song is being shot lavishly in picturesque locales and will be a visual feast. Thaman's sublime music, paired with Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu's lyrics have made this song an instant hit.
    Story first published: Friday, November 8, 2019, 14:59 [IST]
