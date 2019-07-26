దేవేరీ.. నువ్వే నా ఊపిరి.. క్రేజీగా గుణ 369 పాట.. కార్తీకేయ, అనఘ కెమిస్ట్రీ..

English summary

After bagging a sensational hit with RX100, story that was reeled out of real life incidents, Actor Kartikeya seems to don another challenging role in his 3rd movie directed by debutant Arjun Jandyala. Produced by Anil Kadiyala, Tirumal Reddy under Gnapika Productions & Sprint Films, movie is titled as 'Guna 369' and it's announced to be a True Story turning around a real & rustic love drama.