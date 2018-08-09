తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » బాహుబలి ఐటమ్ భామ హాట్ డాన్స్ .. వీడియో వైరల్!

బాహుబలి ఐటమ్ భామ హాట్ డాన్స్ .. వీడియో వైరల్!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    బాహుబలి 1 లో మనోహరి ఐటమ్ సాంగ్ తో కెనడా బ్యూటీ నోరా ఫతేరి పాపులర్ అయింది. టెంపర్, కిక్ 2, షేర్ వంటి చిత్రాల్లో ఐటమ్ సాంగ్స్ తో మెప్పించింది. బాలీవుడ్ లో కూడా నోరా ఫతేరి ఐటమ్ సాంగ్స్ కు బ్రాండ్ గా మారుతోంది. అందాలు ఆరబోస్తూ స్టెప్పులతో అదరగొట్టడం నోరా ప్రత్యేకత.

    రాజ్ కుమార్ రావు, శ్రద్దా కపూర్ జంటగా నటిస్తున్న స్త్రీ చిత్రంలో నోరా ప్రత్యేక గీతంలో నటించింది. తాజాగా వీడియో సాంగ్ ని విడుదల చేసారు. ఈ సాంగ్ లో నోరా హాట్ స్టెప్పులతో అదరగొట్టింది. కమారియా అని సాగే ఈ ఐటమ్ సాంగ్ వైరల్ గా మారింది.

    Nora Fatehi item song in Stree movie

    అమర్ కౌశిక్ దర్శత్వంలో తెరకెక్కుతున్న ఈ చిత్రం ఆగష్టు 31 న విడుదల కాబోతోంది. ఈ ఐటమ్ సాంగ్ తో నోరా ఫతేరి పాపులర్ కావడం ఖాయంగా కనిపిస్తోంది. కమారియా సాంగ్ యువతని ఉర్రూతలూగిస్తుందని అనడంలో సందేహం లేదు.

    నోరా ఫతేహి

    English summary
    Nora Fatehi item song in Stree movie. Rajkummar Rao in lead role
    Story first published: Thursday, August 9, 2018, 16:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 9, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue