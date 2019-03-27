ప్రమోషన్స్ షురూ: స్నేహితులతో కలిసి ‘మహర్షి’ (ఫోటోస్)

English summary

The Musical Journey of Maharshi Begins on 29th March at 9:09 a.m. The film team released Maharshi new postres. The song’s title is ‘Choti Choti Baatein’ and might about the friendship as we can see three bicycles in the poster. Devi Sri Prasad is composing music for ‘Maharshi’ and so we can expect a catch tune. Vamsi Paidipalli is directing the movie in which Mahesh will be seen in different shades.