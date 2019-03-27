తెలుగు
    ప్రమోషన్స్ షురూ: స్నేహితులతో కలిసి ‘మహర్షి’ (ఫోటోస్)

    By
    |

    సూపర్ స్టార్ మహేష్ బాబు హీరోగా వంశీ పైడిపల్లి దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందుతున్న చిత్రం 'మహర్షి'. మే 9న ఈ చిత్రం విడుదలవుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో ప్రమోషన్స్ మొదలు పెట్టేందుకు చిత్ర బృందం అన్ని ఏర్పాట్లు సిద్ధం చేసింది. ఇందులో భాగంగా మే 29, ఉదయం 9.09 గటలకు ఫస్ట్ సింగిల్ విడుదల చేసేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు.

    'మహర్షి' టీం విడుదల చేసిన ప్రమోషనల్ పోస్టర్స్ ఆకట్టుకుంటున్నాయి. 'మహర్షి' తన స్నేహితులతో కలిసి ఉన్నఈ పోస్టర్స్ చూస్తుంటే తొలి పాట ఫ్రెండ్షిప్ నేపథ్యంలో సాగుతుందని స్పష్టమవుతోంది.

    చోటీ చోటీ బాతే... అంటూ సాగే ఈ ఫ్రెండ్షిప్ సాంగ్ మహేష్ బాబు, అల్లరి నరేష్, పూజా హెగ్డేపై చిత్రీకరించారు. మహేష్ బాబుతో కలిసి అల్లరి నరేష్, పూజా హెగ్డే నటిస్తున్న తొలి చిత్రమిది.

    ఈ చిత్రంలో అల్లరి నరేష్ పాత్ర కీలకంగా ఉంటుందని తెలుస్తోంది. నరేష్ పోషిస్తున్న పాత్ర మరణం తర్వాత కథలో ఊహించని మలుపు తిరుగుతుందని, సినిమాలో మెయిట్ ట్విస్ట్ అదే అని టాక్. తన స్నేహితుడిని కోల్పోయిన తర్వాత ఆ ప్రభావం మహేష్ బాబు మీద తీవ్రంగా పడుతుందని... తన జీవితాన్ని మార్చుకోవడంతో పాటు సొసైటీలో కూడా మార్పు తేవాలని డిసైడ్ అవుతారని, ఈ క్రమంలో కథ ఆసక్తికరంగా ముందుకు సాగుతుందని తెలుస్తోంది.

    ఈ చిత్రానికి రాక్ స్టార్ దేవిశ్రీ ప్రసాద్ సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నారు. ఆయన అందించిన మ్యూజిక్‌ సినిమాపై అంచనాలు మరింత పెంచే విధంగా ఉంటుందట. అందుకే పాటతో ప్రమోషన్స్ మొదలు పెట్టారు.

    మహేష్ బాబు సరసన పూజా హెగ్డే హీరోయిన్‌గా చేస్తుండగా మీనాక్షి దీక్షిత్, సోనాల్ చౌహాన్, జగపతి బాబు, సాయి కుమార్, ప్రకాష్ రాజ్, నరేష్, జయసుధ ముఖ్య పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు. అశ్వినీ దత్, దిల్ రాజు, పీవీపీ సంయుక్తంగా ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.

    English summary
    The Musical Journey of Maharshi Begins on 29th March at 9:09 a.m. The film team released Maharshi new postres. The song’s title is ‘Choti Choti Baatein’ and might about the friendship as we can see three bicycles in the poster. Devi Sri Prasad is composing music for ‘Maharshi’ and so we can expect a catch tune. Vamsi Paidipalli is directing the movie in which Mahesh will be seen in different shades.
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 11:51 [IST]
