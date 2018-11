 »   » 2.0 మూవీకి పాకిస్థాన్లో ఇలా జరుగుతుందని ఎవరూ ఊహించలేదు!

English summary

Superstar Rajinikanth is a phenomenon all across India and especially in the South, people go to extreme lengths just to watch his movies on the silver screen and when it comes down to watch it on the first day first show, fans can litrelly do anything. His latest release 2.0 is shattering all the records at the box office and has received positive reveiws as well. Also, our neighbouring country Pakistan has caught the Rajini wave and due to popular demand, the number of screens for 2.0 has been tripled and the theatres are cashing in on the Rajini fever.