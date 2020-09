నమ్రత గురించి నాకు బాగా తెలుసు.. తాజా ఆరోపణలపై స్పందించిన బండ్ల గణేష్

English summary

The drug controversy in the Bollywood film industry seems to be making some movie stars sweat. There have been many allegations that drug use has been around for years in that industry. After Sushant's death, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials are pulling the strings on a small scale. The names of several stars have already come out. Bandla Ganesh reacted to the allegations in the Bollywood media that he had a humble name