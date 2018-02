 »   » ఆ హీరోయిన్ అండర్ వేర్ కూడా వదల్లేదు, ఆ మోసగాళ్లు వీరే... (ఫోటోస్)

English summary

Actress Meghana Naidu had to go through a traumatic experience as thieves did not even leave her undergarments. She has a house in Goa, that she gives on rent and a guardian, stays there to help her take care of the house. A couple, rented the house stating that they have come from New Zealand and would stay in Goa, for few months. hey did not pay rent for the months they stayed and even took, The couple vanished with all their belongings, items and clothes of Meghana Naidu by the night.