 »   » శ్రీదేవి విషాదం: ఆమె స్థానంలో మాధురి దీక్షిత్... భావోద్వేగంతో వెల్లడించిన జాహ్నవి!

The late actress Sridevi was supposed to do a film with Karan Johar which was to be helmed by '2 States' director Abhishek Varman. While rumours cropped that this film was tentatively titled 'Shiddat', the makers refused to divulge any details. However now, it's confirmed that after Sridevi's demise, Madhuri Dixit would be stepping into her shoes for this film. The news was confirmed by Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor who thanked Madhuri in an emotional post.