 »   » పవన్.. వర్మను శిక్షిస్తావో.. క్షమిస్తావో నీ ఇష్టం.. ఆ నీచుడు ఏమైనా చేస్తాడు.. అల్లు అరవింద్

English summary

Popular director Ram Gopal Varma says sorrry to Pawan Kalyan in Sri Reddy Contravercy. He said I was influenced the Sri reddy to scold Pawan Kalyan. In this context, Varma tweeted that My sincere apologies once again to PawanKalyan and all his fans and also his family members. In this occassion, Producer Allu Aravid fired on RGV.