జయ ప్రకాష్ రెడ్డి మరణం.. సొంత మనిషిలా భావించేవారు... ఎన్టీఆర్, అనిల్ రావిపూడి ఎమోషనల్

My travel with JP garu has always been special. He's been a part of almost all my films. He treated me like one of his own and used to talk with lots of love. I will surely miss him dearly. Rest in peace sir. You are irreplaceable as an artist and person....🙏 pic.twitter.com/5IyGj31yEZ

English summary

Anil ravipudi And Gopichand Malineni Condolences To Jaya Prakash Reddy.My travel with JP garu has always been special. He's been a part of almost all my films. He treated me like one of his own and used to talk with lots of love. I will surely miss him dearly. Rest in peace sir. You are irreplaceable as an artist and person...