Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
anupama parameswaran prakash raj ram hello guru prema kosame అనుపమ పరమేశ్వరన్ ప్రకాష్ రాజ్ హలో గురు ప్రేమ కోసమే
English summary
According to a report in DC, while shooting for an intense scene, Prakash Raj criticised Anupama Parameswaran to an extent that the actress couldn’t take the stress and fainted on the sets. Reportedly, the actress had to be rushed to a nearby hospital where she recuperated in less than half hour after being treated.
Story first published: Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 21:47 [IST]