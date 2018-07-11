తెలుగు
 ప్రకాష్ రాజ్-అనుపమ మధ్య గొడవ.... ఆపై ఆసుపత్రికి? ట్వీట్‌తో ఝలక్!

ప్రకాష్ రాజ్-అనుపమ మధ్య గొడవ.... ఆపై ఆసుపత్రికి? ట్వీట్‌తో ఝలక్!

    Anupama Parameswaran Prakash Raj Issue Goes Hot Topic

    రామ్‌, అనుపమ పరమేశ్వరన్‌ జంటగా త్రినాథ్‌ రావ్‌ నక్కిన దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కుతున్న చిత్రం 'హలో గురు ప్రేమ కోసమే'. ఇందులో ప్రకాష్ రాజ్ ముఖ్య పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ సినిమాకు సంబంధించి ఇటీవల ఓ వార్త ఫిల్మ్ నగర్లో హాట్ టాపిక్ అయింది. ఇటీవల సెట్స్‌లో ప్రకాష్ రాజ్-అనుపమ మధ్య గొడవ జరిగిందని.... ఆ సంఘటన తర్వాత ఒత్తిడికి గురైన అనుపమ కళ్లు తిరిగి పడిపోయిందని, వెంటనే ఆమెను ఆసుపత్రికి తరలించినట్లు ప్రచారం జరిగింది.

    గొడవ జరుగడానికి కారణం ఏమిటి?

    గొడవ జరుగడానికి కారణం ఏమిటి?

    విలక్షణ నటుడిగా పేరొందిన ప్రకాష్ రాజ్.... తన కాంబినేషన్లో ఉండే నటులు కూడా బాగా నటించాలని కోరుకుంటారు. అయితే అనుపమకు, తనకు మధ్య వచ్చిన సీన్లలో ఆమె తాను అనుకున్న విధంగా చేయక పోవడంతో ఆగ్రహానికి గురయ్యాడని, ప్రకాష్ రాజ్ ఎన్నిసార్లు చెప్పినా అనుపమ తీరు మారక పోవడంతో ఆమెను మందలించాడని టాక్.

    ఒత్తిడికి గురైన అనుపమ

    ఒత్తిడికి గురైన అనుపమ

    ఈ సంఘటనతో అనుపమ తీవ్ర ఒత్తిడికి గురైందని, ఈ క్రమంలో కళ్లు తిరిగి పడిపోయిందని, వెంటనే ఆమెను సమీపంలోని ఆసుపత్రికి తీసుకెళ్లారని, కాస్త తేరుకున్న తర్వాత తిరిగి వచ్చి నటించిందని సమాచారం.

    అసలు ఏం జరిగిందో చెప్పిన దర్శకుడు

    అసలు ఏం జరిగిందో చెప్పిన దర్శకుడు

    దీని గురించి చిత్ర దర్శకుడు త్రినాథ్‌ రావు నక్కిన స్పందిస్తూ... ‘సీనియర్స్ కొత్తవారికి నటన విషయంలో సలహాలు ఇవ్వడం మామూలే. ప్రకాష్ రాజ్-అనుపమ మధ్య అదే జరిగింది. కానీ అనుపమకు అది నచ్చలేదు. అందుకే ఆమె బాధపడినట్లున్నారు. అంతకుమించి పెద్ద గొడవేమీ జరగలేదని తెలిపారు.

    ట్వీట్‌తో ఝలక్ ఇచ్చిన అనుపమ

    అయితే అనుపమ ట్విట్టర్లో అసలేమీ జరుగనట్లు... తమ మధ్య ఎలాంటి గొడవ జరుగలేదనే సంకేతాలు ఇస్తూ ట్వీట్ చేయడం గమనార్హం. ‘హలో గురు ప్రేమ కోసమే' చిత్రం షూటింగ్ ప్రస్తుతం హైదరాబాద్‌లో జరుగుతోంది. ఈ మూవీ దసరాకు విడుదలయ్యే అవకాశం ఉంది.

    English summary
    According to a report in DC, while shooting for an intense scene, Prakash Raj criticised Anupama Parameswaran to an extent that the actress couldn’t take the stress and fainted on the sets. Reportedly, the actress had to be rushed to a nearby hospital where she recuperated in less than half hour after being treated.
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 21:47 [IST]
