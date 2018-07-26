తెలుగు
‘గీత’ కోసం గాయకుడిగా మారిన విజయ్ దేవరకొండ!

    టాలీవుడ్‌లో విజయదేవరకొండకు యూత్‌లో ఉన్న క్రేజ్ అంతా ఇంతా కాదు. అర్జున్ రెడ్డి తర్వాత సోలో హీరోగా సినిమా రిలీజ్ కాకపోయినా విపరీతమైన ఫాలోయింగ్ పెరిగిపోయింది. ఫ్యాన్స్‌లో అంచనాలు పెరిగిపోయాయి. అభిమానుల్లో పెరుగుతున్న అంచనాలకు తగినట్టుగానే తన సినిమాల్లో మసాలాను దట్టిస్తున్నారు. తాజాగా అభిమానులకు చేరువ కావడానికి విజయ్ దేవరకొండ గీత గోవిందం చిత్రంలో ఓ పాట కూడా పాడటం ఓ విశేషం.


    తొలి సింగిల్‌గా రిలీజైన ‌గీతా గోవిందం చిత్రంలోని ఇంకేం.. ఇంకేం కావాలి అనే పాట యూట్యూబ్‌లో 20 మిలియన్లకుపైగా వ్యూస్ సాధించింది. గోపి సుందర్ కంపోజ్ చేసిన పాట అందర్ని విశేషంగా ఆకట్టుకొంటున్నది.


    రెండో సింగిల్ రిలీజ్ కానున్న పాటను విజయ్ దేవరకొండ చేత పాడించారు. త్వరలోనే ఈ పాట విడుదల కానున్నది. పరుశురాం దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందిన ఈ చిత్రంలో రష్మిక మందన్న హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తున్నది.

    English summary
    Vijay Deverakonda has now turned singer for his upcoming film Geetha Govindam. Now, the makers are gearing up to release the next single, which has been crooned by Vijay Deverakonda. The first single of the film, Inkem Inkem Kaavali, which was composed by Gopi Sunder, is already a hit on YouTube with about 20 million views.
